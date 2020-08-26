Summertime Heat Here; Hurricane Laura In The Gulf

Wednesday features good sun in the morning, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel as if it’s well over 100 degrees outside.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to start and passing showers and storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will be another summer day of sun and clouds in the morning, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for more of the same — partly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s again.

We’re watching Hurricane Laura as it approaches the northern Gulf coast. At midday on Tuesday, Laura was located about 585 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Maximum sustained winds were 75 miles per hour then, but significant intensification is expected before landfall late on Wednesday. A hurricane warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.