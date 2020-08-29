Home Weather Summertime Heat And Showers Again For Florida; Tracking The Tropics

Summertime Heat And Showers Again For Florida; Tracking The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features sun and some clouds in the morning, with showers and a few storms in spots, especially in the afternoon.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s near the coasts and the mid-90s elsewhere.  But it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay out of the sun and be sure to stay hydrated.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and afternoon showers and storms.  Sunday’s highs will be in the steamy low 90s.

Monday will feature early sun and clouds, with widespread showers and storms popping up by the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, and plenty of showers and storms by midafternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next 5 days.  The situation is more complicated with the wave in the eastern Atlantic.  The northern part of this wave is forecast to move into an area unfavorable for development.  But the southern portion of the wave is now forecast to stall near the Cape Verde Islands, and it has some chance of developing when it starts to move westward early next week.

