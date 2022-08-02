Summer Sun and Storms Wednesday

Wednesday features a mostly sunny morning, but some showers and storms will develop during the mid-afternoon. Most of the storms will be near the Gulf coast and in the interior, and they’ll last into the evening. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but storms will be back in the mid-afternoon and will linger through the evening. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday will see sun and clouds alternating with showers and storms on a brisk ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will start the day with a mix of sun and clouds, but plenty of showers and storms will move in during the mid-afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature good sun, morning showers, and a few afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms starting in the mid-afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.