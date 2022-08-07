Home Weather Summer Sun And Storms For Florida Monday

Summer Sun And Storms For Florida Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms at times.  Showers will move from east to west in the morning, with much of the storm activity near the Gulf coast during the afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies, periods of showers and storms, and a gusty breeze to the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a few quick afternoon showers and storms.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a few clouds, and a few showers and storms in spots.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a depression by the end of the week.  We’ll keep an eye on it.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here