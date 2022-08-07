Summer Sun And Storms For Florida Monday

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms at times. Showers will move from east to west in the morning, with much of the storm activity near the Gulf coast during the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies, periods of showers and storms, and a gusty breeze to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a few quick afternoon showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a few clouds, and a few showers and storms in spots. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a depression by the end of the week. We’ll keep an eye on it.