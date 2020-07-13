Summer Storms And Sweltering Heat For Florida Monday

Monday features plenty of hot sun along with periods of showers and storms, especially from late morning to late afternoon. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 90s, but it will feel like the triple digits again.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun to start, followed by showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Look for most of the activity to be in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will begin with mostly sunny skies, but widespread showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday will feature good sun to start, with plenty of afternoon showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.