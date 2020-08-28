Summer Showers And Sun; Still Watching The Tropics

Friday features good sun in the morning with showers and a few storms developing in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the sticky low 90s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. Showers and storms will pop up in the late morning along the Gulf coast and the mid-afternoon in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will start with partly sunny skies, and showers and a few storms will develop in the afternoon hours. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature more widespread showers and storms, along with periods of sun and clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s again.

Laura is rapidly weakening but is bringing flooding rain as it moves northward. At midday on Thursday, Laura was located about 55 miles southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana. Maximum sustained winds were 75 miles per hour. Damage assessment is still underway in the coastal area where Laura made landfall.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression in the next few days but could encounter more favorable conditions in the central Atlantic next week. We’ll keep an eye on it.