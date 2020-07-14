Summer Humidity And Storms For Florida

Tuesday features lots of hot sun to start, with showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening. HIghs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 90s, but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so drink plenty of water and stay out of the sun.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon, with much of the activity in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s, with a few locations reaching the mid 90s.

Thursday will begin with plenty of sun, but widespread showers and storms will dominate in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and a few degrees hotter along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be another summer day with a sunny start but lots of showers and storms during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday’s forecast includes sun and clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s.

The tropics remain quiet.