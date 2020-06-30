Summer Heat Won’t Quit Florida

Tuesday features plenty of hot sun once again. The east coast metro area could see a few showers and storms in the late afternoon, while a shower or storm is possible along the Gulf coast throughout the day. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 90s — but it will feel like triple-digit heat.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with passing showers and storms in spots during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s.

Thursday will start with good sun and a few clouds, and the afternoon will bring showers and storms in some locations. Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid 90s along the Gulf coast and in the interior.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 90s.

Look for a mix of sun, clouds, and widespread showers and storms on the Fourth of July. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s.

In the tropics, the wave that’s now several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands has a low chance of developing during the next 5 days. Off the southeast U.S. coast, a low is expected to form on Tuesday, and this feature has a low chance of becoming a depression as it moves into the open Atlantic.