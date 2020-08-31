Summer Heat, Showers And Storms, Again For Florida; Tracking 4 Waves In The Tropics

Monday features plenty of hot sun in the morning, with a few east coast showers. Then look for widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel like 100 degrees during much of the afternoon.

Tuesday will kick off the month of September with mostly sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun and mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature good sun and a few east coast showers in the morning. Showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon, and a brisk breeze will develop in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, a low expected to form off the southeast coast will have a high chance of becoming a depression. However, it is forecast to move away from land and into the open Atlantic. A wave entering the Caribbean has a low chance of developing during the next 5 days and a wave in the eastern Atlantic now has a low chance of developing. Both of those waves will be inhibited by some late-season Saharan dust.