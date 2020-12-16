Stuffed Cabbage Casserole Recipe (Video Recipe)

Stuffed Cabbage Casserole is a rustic, comforting meal with layers of seasoned ground meat and rice in tomato sauce, smoky bacon, melty cheese, and tender vegetables. So filling and easy!

I have a soft spot for casseroles. They’re so simple to make, and there’s always plenty to share. For breakfast, this Chocolate French Toast Casserole is always a hit. You can never go wrong with Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese or my Loaded Cheeseburger Casserole, too!

Easy stuffed cabbage casserole

Stuffed Cabbage Casserole is as delicious as the traditional roll version but without the extra work. No rolling up leaves here! You just have to prepare each tasty component, arrange them in a layer, and bake. This is a beloved recipe in my household and often requested at potlucks.

Also, if you like doing freezer meals (they’re so convenient!), add this to your roster because it freezes and reheats so beautifully. This dish is so good because every component is delicious on its own.

You’ve got that ground meat, tomato, and rice mixture that’s loaded with herbs and spices. A whole cup of bacon and two kinds of cheese: cheddar and mozzarella. The vegetable is tender but retains a bit of crisp. Garnish with a dollop of sour cream on top, and you’ve got one of the best meals ever.

What is stuffed cabbage casserole?

You’ll find a wide variety of this recipe across Europe, Africa, and Asia. But it’s commonly credited to the Polish dish gołąbki, in which the leaves are parboiled, stuffed with meat and rice filling, then rolled and baked in sauce.

I love a good stuffed roll, but sometimes I don’t have time – or not in the mood – to make individual rolls. Therefore, this casserole version satisfies the craving just as well, but with less work involved.

In addition, you can tweak the recipe in so many ways. Use other meats, other types of rice, and experiment with seasoning combinations. As long as the main components are there, you’re good to good.

How to make stuffed cabbage casserole?