Study Reveals The Best US Dog-Friendly Vacations For 2022 – Orlando Is #1 (Infographic)

Booking.com has pulled together a study looking at the best dog-friendly vacations in the USA. The research is ranked on a variety of factors including the number of dog-friendly hotels, number of pet shops, number of dog-friendly parks and number of dog-friendly hikes.

See the full study here

The top 5 cities for a dog-friendly vacation

Rank Location 1 Orlando, Florida 2 Nashville, North Carolina 3 Boise, Idaho 4 Las Vegas, Nevada 5 Scottsdale, Arizona

1. Orlando, Florida

Topping the list is the theme park capital of the US, Orlando, Florida. With so many families descending on the city, hotels and facilities are accommodating for travelers bringing their dogs along to join in the fun, including Universal’s Loews Sapphire Falls Resort and The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress. The city also has 14 dog-friendly parks, such as Paw Park which includes a canine agility course.

2. Nashville, North Carolina

The city of Nashville, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, is home to the River Arts District, an area popular for travelers looking to visit studios, partake in an art class, or enjoy something to eat. It’s also where you can go for the most dog-friendly hikes, such as the Carolina Mountain Trail, including ten miles of hikes for you and your dog to enjoy within the luscious North Carolina Arboretum.

3. Boise, Idaho

With miles of mountain hikes just a stone’s throw away, and 64 properties waiting to welcome guests with four-legged travel companions, Boise offers plenty of opportunities for adventure. The Boise River Greenbelt has a selection of parks and trails close to the water’s edge, as a perfect escape from the nearby city.

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas may be the city that never sleeps, but for travelers bringing their dog along, there are plenty of places for their dog to sleep while their owners hit the casino. The city is also home to 84 pet stores and 21 dog-friendly parks, so travelers have plenty of options for spoiling their pets with their blackjack winnings.

5. Scottsdale, Arizona

Known for its extraordinary golf courses, Scottsdale is also the perfect place to go on vacation with a canine companion. With 153 properties happy to accommodate travelers with dogs, there’s plenty of options to stay when visiting the city for the golf, the trails, or the world-famous landscape.

Other top dog-friendly cities include Salt Lake City, Utah, with a large selection of dog-friendly parks, Portland, Oregon, with an impressive 76 pet stores, and Birmingham, Alabama, with miles of hikes travelers can go on accompanied by their dogs.

Source: News Release