Study Of 1 Million People Finds Lower Risk Of Death From COVID-19 In Statin Users

Written by Annie Lennon — Fact checked by Anna Guildford, Ph.D.

Statins are a group of drugs used to reduce levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the blood, also known as “bad” cholesterol. Having high LDL cholesterol levels can lead to the hardening and narrowing of arteries and cardiovascular disease. Around 40 million people in the United States use statins to manage their cholesterol levels. Cardiovascular disease and high cholesterol levels have been linked to worsened COVID-19 outcomes. Meanwhile, other research has suggested that statins may have antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and anti-clotting effects that may be beneficial against COVID-19. This spring, a study that included 648 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 found that participants who took statins before developing COVID-19 were around 50% less likely to die in the hospital than those who did not. Until now, there has been little research on how statin use affects COVID-19 outcomes outside of hospital settings. Recently, researchers from Sweden and Australia conducted a large population study of almost 1 million people, exploring the relationship between statins and COVID-19 mortality. They found that statin use was associated with a slightly lower risk of dying from the disease. “The results were in line with our hypothesis, and some previous observational studies have shown similar results,” Rita Bergqvist, co-first author of the study and a medical student at the Karolinska Institutet, in Solna, Sweden, told Medical News Today. “Still, we’re happy that we have been able to provide additional, scientifically robust support for the current recommendations to continue statin treatment during the pandemic,” she added. The study paper has been published in PLOS Medicine.

Public data The researchers gathered data on people in the Stockholm area of Sweden from various public registries, including the Swedish Prescribed Drug Register and the Swedish Cause of Death Registry. The data included information about education and income levels, as well as information from hospitals and outpatient clinics about preexisting conditions, according to the International Classification of Diseases, collected prescriptions, and COVID-19 related deaths. The team included individuals aged 45 and older who resided in Stockholm county both in 2019 and on March 1, 2020. Altogether, they examined data from 963, 876 people and followed their health outcomes until November 11, 2020. Of those studied, 51.6% were female, and 17.6% had collected at least one prescription for statins in the year before the pandemic began. Those who took statins tended to be older than those who did not. They also tended to have more comorbidities, such as ischemic heart disease, heart failure, and hypertension. Of the 2,545 individuals who had died from COVID-19 by the follow-up, 765 had taken statins while 1,780 had not. This means that 0.5% of those who took statins and 0.2% of those who did not died from the disease. After adjusting for confounding factors, the researchers found that statin treatment was linked to a moderately lower risk of COVID-19 mortality, regardless of age, sex, and general COVID-19 risk.