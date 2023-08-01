Study Finds What Makes The Perfect Sandwich

By SWNS STAFF

Two in three Americans (67%) said they could live on sandwiches alone for a full week, according to new research.

The perfect sandwich, according to a survey of 2,000 Americans, consists of tomato (54%), cheddar cheese (39%) and Black Forest ham (39%).

The survey also found that the average American craves a sandwich four times a week.

It seems that the best solution for your tastebuds and your wallet is a sandwich as 42% polled said they are actively looking for ways to cut down the cost of food, with sandwiches being a good money-saving option for 67% of respondents, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Buddig.

For favorite ingredients, barbecue sauce, mayonnaise and honey mustard topped the list all at 58%. The least favorite was ranch (26%).

Regular ham, honey turkey, honey ham and Black Forest ham all rank equally as favored meat options (39%).

Following cheddar, Swiss cheese (36%) and American cheese (36%) were top choices. Respondents’ least favorite cheese was Gruyere (1%).

Among the respondents, whole wheat bread (37%) was the top choice for their favorite sandwich. Sourdough bread (36%) followed closely, while multigrain bread (33%) was the third most popular option.

Half of those polled said they like to have their sandwich toasted (58%).

The top vegetables included onion (54%), and cucumber (51%).

When it comes to sandwich personalities, people have different preferences and tastes. Twenty-nine percent identified as a “minimalist” who prefer simple toppings. Another, 27% identified as “savory lover,” and 15% said they have a “sweet tooth” sandwich personality.

Fifty-nine percent of people said the best time to enjoy a sandwich is outside of traditional lunchtime.

“Today, people are working differently than before and lunchtime can be different times of day for different people based on their circumstances. A sandwich provides an affordable and convenient option no matter what time they can take a moment to eat in their busy schedule,” said executive vice president of marketing, Tom Buddig.

According to 38% of those polled, sitting on the beach is the best place to bite into a sandwich.

The best places to enjoy a sandwich are at the beach (38%), at home (36%), or in a park (36%).

“Given the rising cost of groceries, the majority of those polled have switched over to preparing meals at home with 67% saying sandwiches are a good value, with lunchmeat providing consumers with protein options that are both tasty and affordable,” Buddig said.

TOP 5 CONDIMENTS PEOPLE WOULD PREFER IN A PERFECT SANDWICH

Ketchup – 61%

Barbecue sauce – 58%

Mayonnaise – 58%

Honey mustard – 58%

Mustard – 56%

TOP 5 FRUITS AND VEGETABLES PEOPLE WOULD PREFER IN A PERFECT SANDWICH

Tomato – 54%

Onion – 54%

Cucumber – 51%

Lettuce – 47%

Pickles – 46%

TOP 5 MEAT PEOPLE WOULD PREFER IN A PERFECT SANDWICH

Black Forest Ham – 39%

Ham – 39%

Honey Turkey – 39%

Honey Ham – 39%

Black Forest Turkey – 37%

TOP 5 CHEESE PEOPLE WOULD PREFER IN A PERFECT SANDWICH

Cheddar cheese – 39%

Swiss cheese – 36%

American cheese – 36%

Pepper jack cheese – 31%

Provolone cheese – 30%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Buddig between July 19 and July 21, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

