Stormy Thursday For Florida; Tracking TD#7

Thursday features plenty of storms, cloudy skies, and periods of showers throughout the day and into the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring periods of showers and a few storms in spots. throughout the day and in the evening. The east coast metro area will also see a mix of sun and clouds, while the Gulf coast will be cloudy. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and passing storms in the morning. Showers will move in during the afternoon and last through the evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds. Look for passing storms in the morning and lots of showers in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression # 7 formed in the central Atlantic late Wednesday morning. At that time, TD # 7 was located near 16.6 North, 49.6 West, about 805 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and TD # 7 was moving west at 14 miles per hour. TD # 7 will affect the Leeward Islands on Friday and approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands this weekend. We’ll need to keep a close watch on this system in the days ahead.