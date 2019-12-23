Stormy Start, Finally Clearing

A flood advisory is in place early on Monday for coastal areas of Broward — which received 5 inches or more of rain overnight. After the showers taper off, Monday features some sun and some clouds on a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches on Monday morning, gradually decreasing to moderate levels. A moderate risk of rip currents is in place at the Gulf beaches on Monday. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be sunny along the east coast,, but the Gulf coast will be cloudy until the afternoon. Look for a cool northwest breeze throughout South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Clear and dry conditions are on tap for Christmas Eve, and midnight temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Christmas Day will feature good sun and a few clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Early morning shoppers on Thursday will find lows in the 60s (and probably a few bargains as well). Then we’ll see good sun, a few clouds, and a stray east coast shower in spots. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Lots of sun, a few clouds, and maybe a quick east coast shower are in the forecast for Friday. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees.