Stormy Start, Cold Weather On The Way Today

Stormy Start, Cold Weather On The Way Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday starts with additional showers and storms, with flooding already in some locations due to Sunday night’s rains.  Showers and storms will give way to sun and clouds during the afternoon as a front brings in a gusty northwest wind.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday morning lows will dip into the low 50s.  Then the day will be sunny and breezy, making it feel chilly.  Tuesday’s highs will only make it into the mid-60s.

Wednesday morning will be downright chilly, with lows mostly in the 40s.  Then we’ll see plenty of sun but not much warmth.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will start with lows in the mid to upper 40s.  The day features lots of sun with the beginning of a slow warming trend.  Thursday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Friday will feature good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

