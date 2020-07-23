Stormy Florida; Watching The Tropics

Thursday features showers, storms, and clouds as our weather continues to be affected by tropical moisture. Dangerous rip currents will remain a threat at the Atlantic beaches as a brisk ocean breeze continues. Highs on Thursday will be in the muggy upper 80s.

Friday will bring some sun and plenty of showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while clouds, showers, and storms linger along the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Look for clouds, showers, and storms at times on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for showers and storms with sun and clouds at times. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, what was Tropical Depression # 7 is now Tropical Storm Gonzalo. At midday on Wednesday, Gonzalo was about 1200 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour. Gonzalo is forecast to reach hurricane strength on Thursday, but computer models indicate it will weaken to a tropical storm before reaching the Windward Islands this weekend. We’ll watch this one closely.

We’re also watching the wave that’s bringing us showers and storms. This wave has a medium chance of becoming a depression before reaching the northwestern Gulf coast on Thursday or Friday. Heavy rainfall will be the main threat from this system.