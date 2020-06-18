Storms Around Florida, Some Could Be Strong

[To be Updated in morning] After overnight showers and a few storms, Thursday features additional showers and storms, with lots of clouds. Some storms could be strong, with heavy rain, dangerous lightning, and gusty winds. Localized flooding is possible. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will be another stormy day, with periods of heavy rain. Some spots could see street flooding from slow-moving storms. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will see a return of the sun, but clouds, showers, and storms will build in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Fathers Day will feature good sun in the morning and early afternoon, followed by showers and storms developing later in the day. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday’s forecast includes a typical summertime mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’re watching a wave that’s approaching portions of the northern coast of South America is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Trinidad and Tobago and portions of the northeastern Venezuelan coast. This wave has a low chance of developing before conditions become unfavorable.