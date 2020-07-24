Storms Around Florida Friday; Tracking The Tropics

Friday features a mostly sunny start in the east coast metro area and an early mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast. Then all of South Florida will see periods of showers and storms during the afternoon hours, with the greatest coverage in the western portions. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring clouds and periods of showers and storms. Look for a brisk ocean breeze along the Atlantic coast. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Look for clouds, showers, and storms again on Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues moving westward, and hurricane watches are in effect for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. While Gonzalo had maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, it may become a hurricane before reaching the southern Windward Islands on Saturday. After that, Gonzalo is forecast to weaken, but computer models are not in agreement as to how much weakening will take place in the eastern Caribbean. We’ll continue to watch Gonzalo.

And Tropical Depression # 8 is forecast to bring heavy rain to portions of Texas and Louisiana late on Friday and into the weekend. At midday on Thursday, TD # 8 had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was about 380 miles from the Texas coast. TD # 8 is likely to reach tropical storm strength by then.