Storms And Heavy Rain For Florida Sunday; Watching The Tropics

Sunday features lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will be another day of showers and storms, with periods of sun along the Gulf coast and more clouds than sun in the east coast metro area. Heavy rain and localized flooding are again possible. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with some showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature a morning mix of sun and clouds and showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, we’re watching a wave in the eastern Atlantic that has a medium chance of becoming a depression by the time it reaches the Windward Islands on Tuesday. We’re also keeping an eye on the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, where a low is expected to form in the next couple of days. This feature currently has a low chance of development and could affect portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts.