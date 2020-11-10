Home Weather Still Windy And Rainy Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features lots of clouds, windy conditions, and periods of showers and storms.  Heavy rain is possible in spots, and the flood watch remains in effect through Tuesday evening.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday evening.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, a strong breeze, and periods of showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be another day of sun, clouds, showers, and storms, all on a strong and gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and some showers and storms moving through on a brisk breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s again.

Tropical Storm Eta is moving deeper into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.  At midday on Monday, Eta was about 30 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas.  Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour.  The tropical storm warning has been dropped with the exception of the Dry Tortugas.  Eta is expected to linger in the Gulf of Mexico before moving into the Big Bend region late Friday into Saturday morning.

Elsewhere, the low in the north-central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression in the next several days as it moves generally eastward.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

