Home Weather Still Stormy on Saturday in Florida (To Be Updated In AM)

Still Stormy on Saturday in Florida (To Be Updated In AM)

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Dangerous lightning, strong winds, and periods of heavy rain can be expected with these storms.  Look for cloudy skies and periods of showers on Saturday as well.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday morning lows will be in the low 50s.  The day will be sunny, breezy, and cool.  Sunday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Monday morning will be chilly again, and the day will be sunny as a warm-up begins.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds again.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR