Still Stormy on Saturday in Florida (To Be Updated In AM)

Dangerous lightning, strong winds, and periods of heavy rain can be expected with these storms. Look for cloudy skies and periods of showers on Saturday as well. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday morning lows will be in the low 50s. The day will be sunny, breezy, and cool. Sunday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Monday morning will be chilly again, and the day will be sunny as a warm-up begins. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds again. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.