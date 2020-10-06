Home Automobiles Steve Says You Can Give The 2021 Ranger More Agility By Adding...

Steve Says You Can Give The 2021 Ranger More Agility By Adding The Tremor Off-Road Package

Following the recently released off-road oriented Super Duty Tremor comes a Tremor package for Ford’s smallest pickup. 

When equipped with the Tremor Off-Road Package, the 2021 Ford Ranger gives customers a truck with even more capability, taking it several notches beyond the already-capable FX4 Package. 

A lifted suspension provides nearly another inch of ground clearance which combined with the new 32” Grabber tires improves the Ranger’s off-road metrics for tackling tougher angles. 

FOX shocks with external reservoirs at the rear and hydraulic rebound stops keep things comfortable even over severe terrain.  A steel front bash plate, skid plates, 2 new recovery hooks in the rear, a locking rear differential and Terrain Management System round out the package. 

Even the traction control system has been recalibrated for improved acceleration while driving on loose surfaces.  Inside, you’ll find a bank of auxiliary power switches to control accessories such as a winch and lights and special Tremor accented seats.

Powered by a 2.3-liter 4-cylinder turbo producing 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, the Tremor Off-Road Package is priced at $4,290 and is available on XLT and Lariat grades in the SuperCrew 4X4 configuration.  

By TestDriveNow Auto Critic Steve Hammes for SouthFloridaReporter.comOct. 6, 2020

