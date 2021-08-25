Steve Says You Can Build The 2022 “MINI Yours” That’s Right For You

It’s funny when people try comparing MINIs to other cars because it just doesn’t work. With Fiat’s failed attempt at funky, MINI truly stands alone. And with the backing of BMW, their cars are both premium and fun-to-drive.

Personalization is the name of the game at MINI and building the one that’s just right for you is an exciting endeavor and something that’s tough to find elsewhere for under 6-figures.

So here I have the Cooper S Convertible with the 189 horsepower turbo decked out in the highest Iconic trim level replete with silver bonnet stripes and the MINI Yours soft top for an as-tested price of $40,850…….with blue-ish looking Enigmatic Black paint, these 18” MINI Yours British Spoke 2-tone wheels, my personal favorite interior – Satellite Grey in Chesterfield Leather, and this new Touchscreen Navigation Plus with wireless Apple CarPlay…sorry Android users.

This one also comes standard with a heated steering wheel in a new design, heated seats, power-folding mirrors, a head-up display, a Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System and a wind deflector.

The one possible rub against this Iconic model that favors the base Classic trim is that you can’t get this one with a stick shift – the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard. But it works particularly well with this 2.0-liter turbo, with crisp shifts, steering wheel paddles, 3 driving modes, an additional 3mpgs, and a quicker 0-to-60mph time of 6.7 seconds.

There are some fun sounds here too adding to the sporty persona. And with summer-use tires clutching the road, snappy steering, and a buttoned-down suspension this is quintessential MINI driving.