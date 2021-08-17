Steve Says This New Outback Wilderness Is Cool But…

This is the coolest thing Subaru has done in a long, long time. They’ve taken their very versatile but somewhat dorky-looking wagon and it turned it into a jacked-up adventure SUV with a personality. This is the new 2022 Outback Wilderness.

Subaru is a lot of things but cool generally isn’t one of them. So this new Wilderness model is a breath of fresh air. The Outback is a very versatile wagon but the Wilderness takes it to a SEMA-like, concept car level and leverages the brand’s excellent all-wheel-drive system in a more exciting way.

With off-road vehicles super-hot, every automaker wants a Jeep to sell, so to speak, and this is now Subaru’s. It slots in at the top of the Outback’s 7 trim offerings and receives the most powerful engine – the 2.4-liter turbo-4 producing 260 horsepower and a healthy 277 pound-feet of torque – considerably more twisting force than a Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk.