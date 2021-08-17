Home Automobiles Steve Says This New Outback Wilderness Is Cool But…

  This is the coolest thing Subaru has done in a long, long time. They’ve taken their very versatile but somewhat dorky-looking wagon and it turned it into a jacked-up adventure SUV with a personality. This is the new 2022 Outback Wilderness.

Subaru is a lot of things but cool generally isn’t one of them.  So this new Wilderness model is a breath of fresh air.  The Outback is a very versatile wagon but the Wilderness takes it to a SEMA-like, concept car level and leverages the brand’s excellent all-wheel-drive system in a more exciting way.
With off-road vehicles super-hot, every automaker wants a Jeep to sell, so to speak, and this is now Subaru’s.  It slots in at the top of the Outback’s 7 trim offerings and receives the most powerful engine – the 2.4-liter turbo-4 producing 260 horsepower and a healthy 277 pound-feet of torque – considerably more twisting force than a Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk.
The Indiana-built Outback Wilderness has a starting MSRP of $38,120 including destination and checks in here at $39,965 with the only package available, adding a moonroof, this large multimedia screen with navigation and Reverse Automatic Braking which stops the car to avoid a rear collision……but there’s an unfortunate conclusion to the Outback Wilderness story which you can read HERE

By TestDriveNow Auto Critic Steve Hammes for SouthFloridaReporter.comAug. 17, 2021

