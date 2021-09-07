Steve Says This Mercedes-Benz S580 Is Just About Perfect.

What Mercedes has done here is crafted a luxury car for modern times where driving takes a back seat to feeling safe, secure, and oh so spoiled. With a starting MSRP well into 6 figures, I’m fully aware that very few can afford this kind of sanctuary but for those of you who can peace and solitude are yours.

The S-Class has seemingly forever been the benchmark luxury car; the centerpiece of Mercedes’ innovations and this all-new model continues those tenets in abundance. Its tech-forward cabin girds you with eye candy, the ride is luxury personified and safety, as always, is prioritized.

The features are futuristic and extravagance is everywhere to be found. For example, this is a car that is able to suggest onboard fitness or wellness programs based upon vehicle and trip data, even factoring in your sleep quality and stress levels via your smartwatch. And 3D sound is so yesterday so the S-Class offers a 4D audio experience with bass resonators in the seats that can be individually controlled.

The S-Class can be had in 3 lines, from least expensive to most there’s Luxury, AMG and Executive.

This is the slightly more athletic-looking AMG Line in Emerald Green with 20” AMG wheels, all-season tires, the $6,700 audio system, the Warmth and Comfort Package, the 3D Technology Package, and the turning radius reducing rear-axle steering for an as-tested price of $138,530.