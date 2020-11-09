Steve Says This Is The Most Powerful SUV Ever – 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat

Steve Says This Is The Most Powerful SUV Ever – 2021 Durango...

The 2021 model year will see Dodge’s lineup reduced to 3 models; a coupe, a sedan and an SUV.

But for the first time – and perhaps the last – each one can be ordered as a Hellcat.

Though a Journey Hellcat would have been fun, the Durango is the next in line to receive the brand’s outrageous supercharged HEMI V8.

As one of the few remaining sanctuaries for 8-cylinder muscle, when Dodge refreshes one of their core models you can bet there’re going to be bigger engines and more horsepower on the menu.

So to accompany the more aggressive styling and updated cockpit every Durango receives this year, there’s a new king of the hill model that reaches beyond the already potent SRT 392.

This Hellcat, which produces 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque from its 6.2-liter engine, puts down a 0-to-60mph time of 3.5 seconds via Launch Control and Launch Assist. That’s faster than a BWM X6 M! Its quarter-mile time is an equally crazy 11.5 seconds. And how about a top speed of 180 mph while still capable of towing 8,700 pounds?

It sticks to the road with more downforce thanks in part to its new rear spoiler and has greater stability turning into corners afforded by the Hellcat-tuned suspension. Reservations open in November with pricing set at $82,490 including destination.