Steve Says This F-150 Has Almost A 700 Mile Range

The all-new F-150 arrives this fall and here’s your first look at Ford’s most important model.

Though it doesn’t look radically different, Ford says every body panel has been redesigned. There’s a wider stance and 11 – yes 11 – different grille options. And to save fuel through improved aerodynamics, there are active grill shutters and an automatic deploying air dam.

But the sexy news surrounds the new optional, range-topping powertrain – a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 boosted by 47 horsepower electric motor making it a full hybrid. Integrated into the 10-speed automatic transmission, Ford is targeting a 700-mile driving range and 12,000 pounds max towing. The battery is packaged underneath the truck so passenger and cargo volume is unencumbered. Ford refers to it as PowerBoost and it’s available on every trim level from XL to Limited. And the electrifying news doesn’t stop there. A new feature Ford calls Pro Power Onboard turns gas and hybrid F-150s into a portable generator capable of powering 28 refrigerators or running an entire job site worth of tools.

We’ve all been there…the truck as an office. Ford’s solution? The optional Interior Work Surface creates an ideal space for signing documents or eating takeout. And if your lunch break isn’t over yet, the Max Recline Seats become a sweet place to grab a couple of ZZZs.

The tailgate wars continue with Ford’s Tailgate Work Surface which includes integrated rulers, a mobile device holder and more.

On the tech side, the all-new F-150 is North America’s first full-size pickup with standard over-the-air updates. These updates are bumper-to-bumper and can include all-new functions and additional features throughout the life of the truck.

And then there’s SYNC4 with twice the computing power of the previous gen system. And that includes wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

And some real semi-autonomous driving is coming, too. Active Drive Assist is a hands-free experience that works on divided highways much like Caddy’s Super Cruise. It’ll be late availability but customers can add it later via an over the air update and pay for it then.

With 3 V6s, a V8, a diesel and a Hybrid, 3 cab styles, and 3 bed lengths, Ford’s F-150 looks to be a groundbreaker. Look for it this fall with specs and pricing to be released closer to launch.