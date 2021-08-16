Home Automobiles Steve Says This CX-30 Is Already Mazda’s 2nd Best Seller – Find...

Steve Says This CX-30 Is Already Mazda’s 2nd Best Seller – Find Out Why!

TestDriveNow.com
The CX-30: a tweener from Mazda that immediately became their most compelling model. But who doesn’t like a little more power, right? Well, that’s exactly what Mazda has delivered here with the new CX-30 Turbo; a car that’ll take you back to the Zoom-Zoom days.

Adding the turbo simply makes a good car even better. It’s just a higher level of fun we used to expect from every Mazda with a real willingness to pull and an agile chassis.

Now, it’s all still coated in that Skyactiv programming which replaces the raw, organic nature of a hot-hatch but if you’re looking for a little more spice from your small crossover the CX-30 will certainly do the trick.

This CX-30 with the Premium Plus Package is as high as you can take it.

In this sultry Soul Red with the white/brown leather interior combo it has a near Volvo-level presence. And for the $36,000 asking price Mazda isn’t holding back much.  There are adaptive LED front lights, a power liftgate, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree camera with higher resolution, navigation and satellite radio, a sharp head-up display with traffic sign recognition, and a host of new driver assistance features such as traffic jam assist that will help with the driving below 40mph, auto high beams, and rear cross-traffic alert with brake support.

It’s a complete package that leaves you wanting for very little.

By TestDriveNow Auto Critic Steve Hammes for SouthFloridaReporter.com Aug. 16, 2021

Republished with permission

