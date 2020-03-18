Steve Says These Toyota Trucks Are Meant For The Outdoors

When you’ve got the oldest truck lineup in the industry you turn to special editions to move the metal.

Toyota is introducing Trail Special Editions to the 2021 Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner that put an emphasis on extra storage and convenience, unique styling and exclusive content.

Toyota says their truck buyers love the great outdoors more than any other, so the Trail models come with standard fixings such as all-weather floor liners, lockable bed storage on the Tacoma and Tundra and a rooftop cargo basket with a 40-quart cooler on the 4Runner.

The Tacoma and 4Runner also receive TRD Off-Road wheels while the Tundra wears the top-trim 1794 Edition grille.

All 3 Trail models are based upon the lower-end, less expensive SR5 grades and are offered in 2- or 4-wheel drive.

The Tacoma is a Double Cab and the Tundra a Crew Max with Upgrade Package. Army Green, Cement, Midnight Black, and Super White comprise the color palette.

Toyota is planning to equip 7,000 Tacomas, 5,000 Tundras, and 4,000 4Runners as Trail Editions when they hit showrooms this summer.