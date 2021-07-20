Steve Says The 2022 Pathfinder Has The Look, Size, Tech And Price To Win You Back

I love the new styling; the rugged look is back, and the 3rd-row access is really brilliant. In a segment dominated by the Highlander and Explorer with others like the Pilot, Atlas, Telluride and Palisade also raking in the sales, the Pathfinder has a lot of work to do to climb back into the 3-row fray.

And it’s safe to say this redesigned model is poised to rejoin those heavy hitters. It’s got the look, the size, the tech and the price to bring families back to a storied nameplate with 35 years of heritage.

Two or 4-wheel drive, V6 power, 7 or 8-passenger seating, prices ranging from under $35,000 to just over $49,000 – these are the foundations of just about every SUV in this segment.

And now that the Pathfinder has swapped out its CVT for a geared transmission, increased interior volume, dialed up its off-road credentials, and significantly raised its tech level and cabin appeal – it should definitely make it onto your shopping list.