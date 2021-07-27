Steve Looks At The Future Of The Jaguar Land Rover Brand

Jaguar Land Rover is being reimagined. Starting in 2025, the goal is to turn Jaguar into an all-electric luxury brand while Land Rover is scheduled to debut 6 pure EVs beginning in 2024 culminating with all JLR vehicles being available in full electric form by 2030.

For now, the Jaguar XF is the only sedan that Jaguar still offers. As compared to the previous XF, everything but the glove box has been redesigned. This is the model with a more performance-focused look and is equipped here with the Dynamic Handling Package with adaptive damping to complement the torque vectoring all-wheel drive and 8-speed auto with paddle shifters. MSRP, as tested, is $62,295.

Jaguar’s mid-size SUV is the F-PACE. New this year is the more luxurious cabin, a freshening of the front and rear end styling, and a big powertrain shakeup. I have to say that I’m really enjoying the driving dynamics of this R model. But at over $82,000 I’m not so sure.

And, the new Defender 90. This is the 2-door Defender following the 110 – the 4-door – which went on sale last year. And as Land Rover describes it, this is the one meant for you. It has some improved off-road chops and even this optional middle seat up here so you could seat 6. It is a spectacular vehicle both off- and on-road. The 2022 model year will offer a familiar 3rd engine to the Defender 90 and 110 lineup – the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 – with a starting price of near $100,000.