Steve Gets A First Look At The 2021 GMC Yukon

When the Escalade is a little too rich for your blood and a Chevy a tad too plebian, GMC is right there to perfectly meet your large SUV needs.

The all-new 2021 Yukon and its extra-long brother the Yukon XL have plenty of new tricks up their sleeves including an even more luxurious Denali model and the addition of the more rugged AT4 trim.

Families will appreciate the Yukon’s nearly 5” longer wheelbase which substantially expands 3rd row legroom and max cargo volume.

The Yukon XL also grows in those regards but more modestly. A new sliding 2nd row seat makes getting in and out of that 3rd row easier than ever.

Of course, the new independent rear suspension also plays a role in the smarter packaging as well as elevating the Yukon’s ride sophistication.

If you’ve ever driven a GM vehicle with Magnetic Ride Control you know how amazing these shocks can be at controlling the body and furthering handling while an available air suspension should really take the edge off and provide an additional 2” of ground clearance when off-roading.

The big 6.2 V8 puts out 420 horsepower while the standard engine is the familiar 5.3 liter V8. Rounding out the offerings is a new 3.0-liter turbo-diesel which GMC says will lead in fuel efficiency.

A 10-speed auto and new 4-wheel drive system aims to improve traction, handling, and overall control.

Contrasting the Denali’s uptown look is the AT4’s adventurous design which better supports off-road capability with an up to 32 degree approach angle, recovery hooks, skid plates and 20” all terrain tires.

And for the Denali, an exclusive interior awash in premium materials truly distinguishes it from the other trims with 4 available color themes, authentic wood and hand stitched leather.

Also new is the Power Sliding Center Console that can slide back up to 10” for expanded storage and convenience.

Built in Texas, the 2021 Yukon and Yukon XL go on sale this summer.