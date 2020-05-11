Steve Describes His First Look At The 2021 Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S

Home Automobiles Steve Describes His First Look At The 2021 Mercedes AMG GLE 63...

Mercedes has been producing some crazy fast SUVs over the past 20 years and this one here is the OG. 

Originally known as the ML 55, this all-new 2021 GLE 63 S carries the brand’s AMG torch into a new decade of decadent speed. 

Is 603hp enough?  How about a 0-to-60mph time of 3.7 seconds?  The handcrafted 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 receives an electric boost from its 48 volt system that can provide an additional 21 horses and a quick shot of 184 pound-feet of torque for even more responsive acceleration. 

The 9-speed twin-clutch transmission adapts to the drive program that goes all the way to a RACE setting for driving on closed circuits. 

But it is an SUV after all, so the fully variable 4MATIC + all-wheel drive system works in concert with Trail and Sand drive modes and the air suspension to provide safe driving at max performance on soft, muddy or slippery ground. 

A performance exhaust system contributes the requisite soundtrack.  The interior is characterized by a sporty ambiance with exclusive Nappa leather AMG seats, customizable 64-color ambient lighting and the latest infotainment system with a Supersport mode replete with an AMG menu that includes a Race Timer, Engine Data and more.

Pricing will be released closer to this summer’s launch but expect it to be north of $110,000.     

