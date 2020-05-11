Steve Describes His First Look At The 2021 Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S

Mercedes has been producing some crazy fast SUVs over the past 20 years and this one here is the OG.

Originally known as the ML 55, this all-new 2021 GLE 63 S carries the brand’s AMG torch into a new decade of decadent speed.

Is 603hp enough? How about a 0-to-60mph time of 3.7 seconds? The handcrafted 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 receives an electric boost from its 48 volt system that can provide an additional 21 horses and a quick shot of 184 pound-feet of torque for even more responsive acceleration.

The 9-speed twin-clutch transmission adapts to the drive program that goes all the way to a RACE setting for driving on closed circuits.

But it is an SUV after all, so the fully variable 4MATIC + all-wheel drive system works in concert with Trail and Sand drive modes and the air suspension to provide safe driving at max performance on soft, muddy or slippery ground.

A performance exhaust system contributes the requisite soundtrack. The interior is characterized by a sporty ambiance with exclusive Nappa leather AMG seats, customizable 64-color ambient lighting and the latest infotainment system with a Supersport mode replete with an AMG menu that includes a Race Timer, Engine Data and more.

Pricing will be released closer to this summer’s launch but expect it to be north of $110,000.