Steve Calls The 2021 BMW M3 Competition “Ridiculously Good”

This is the next generation M3 Competition – a big bucks car that delivers the legendary M3 driving experience you covet just in a larger, more complete luxury sedan package.

The drive is everything I thought it would be and more. I knew the ride would be firm, the power prodigious and the Steptronic transmission quicker than quick but the “more” part of this comes from the wide dynamic range. With all systems in comfort and the exhaust hushed, this is a compliant everyday cruiser.

The wide performance tires make some noise otherwise the cabin is pretty quiet and at the other end, the M3 is a handling machine with so much grip you’d think this was the upcoming all-wheel-drive model. Speed builds so rapidly and the car is so tractable that it’s almost too good in the sense that driving it safely on public roads can feel a little mundane.

It’s just crying out for a racetrack.