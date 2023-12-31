Step by Step Guide to a Day Trip to Key West from Miami

If you are looking for some quick answers about a day trip to Key West from Miami, here they are:

How far is Key West from Miami? About 165 miles.

About 165 miles. How long is the drive from Miami to Key West? 3.5 to 4 hours.

3.5 to 4 hours. What is the road to Key West? Florida Turnpike to US 1 south – that’s it! This road is also known as the Overseas Highway.

Florida Turnpike to US 1 south – that’s it! This road is also known as the Overseas Highway. Are there things to do along the drive to Key West from Miami? You just hit the jackpot! There are hundreds of things to do along the drive to Key West.

The road to Key West from Miami is lined with things to see, things to do and things to eat!

Finding Places in the Florida Keys

As you will discover, many things in the Florida Keys are unlike many other places in Florida.

The culture, the food, the people, and the surroundings are all unique. You will always be on an island – in fact over 40 of them along the way.

You will also find that things change in the Keys. Mother Nature with hurricanes, winds and water tends to move things around or some just disappear.

People in the Keys rely on a mile marker system. Along the road (US Route 1) are small green and white signs every mile denoting where you are. When you get on US 1 just before you enter the Keys you will be at MM 126.0. When you end the road in Key West, you will be at MM 0.

Places in between the mile markers are in tenths of a mile. For instance, the Worldwide Sportsman Store, worth your stop, is at MM 81.3 in Islamorada. Florida Travel Blog has a complete listing of over 130 mile markers for your convenience and sightseeing during your Key West day trip.

Things to See on the Road to Key West

The road to Key West is a scenic adventure in itself, offering a diverse array of sights and experiences to savor along the way. Here are some highlights to consider adding to your itinerary:

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park: While you may not be snorkeling or diving on you day trip to Key West from Miami, a stop at John Pennekamp State Park is a nice interlude from your travels. Over 70 acres of the park are underwater, but the main entrance and reception area are a sight to see. MM 102.8

While you may not be snorkeling or diving on you day trip to Key West from Miami, a stop at John Pennekamp State Park is a nice interlude from your travels. Over 70 acres of the park are underwater, but the main entrance and reception area are a sight to see. MM 102.8 Bahia Honda State Park: Discover this beach haven with stunning turquoise waters, lush mangroves, and abundant birdlife. Perfect for swimming, kayaking, and snorkeling. MM 36.8

Seven Mile Bridge: Experience the breathtaking drive across this iconic bridge, offering panoramic views of the turquoise waters and emerald islands below. One of the best sights on your Key West day trip. MM 47

Experience the breathtaking drive across this iconic bridge, offering panoramic views of the turquoise waters and emerald islands below. One of the best sights on your Key West day trip. MM 47 Curry Hammock State Park: Explore the remnants of an old railroad village, climb a historic observation tower, and enjoy panoramic views of the Florida Keys. MM 56.2

Explore the remnants of an old railroad village, climb a historic observation tower, and enjoy panoramic views of the Florida Keys. MM 56.2 Islamorada Art Village: Browse unique artwork and handcrafted souvenirs at this vibrant collection of artist studios and galleries. This is the home to Betsy, the larger-than-life lobster along the highway. MM 86.8

Browse unique artwork and handcrafted souvenirs at this vibrant collection of artist studios and galleries. This is the home to Betsy, the larger-than-life lobster along the highway. MM 86.8 Key Deer in Big Pine Key: Florida has a species of deer that are about the size of a large dog that are only found near the island of Big Pine Key. Generally, a drive around the island produces sightings of these cute creatures. MM 30.2

These are just a few of the many things to see in the Florida Keys on your day trip to Key West from Miami. Other sights on your Key West day trip will include the beauty of the Atlantic Ocean to your south and the Florida Bay to your north.

Things To Do on the Road to Key West

African Queen Canal Cruise: Experience the African Queen Canal Cruise in Key Largo. This classic vessel, featured in the film “The African Queen,” takes you on a journey through the local waterways. Key Largo – MM 94.8

Experience the African Queen Canal Cruise in Key Largo. This classic vessel, featured in the film “The African Queen,” takes you on a journey through the local waterways. Key Largo – MM 94.8 Theater of the Sea: Visit

Theater of the Sea in Islamorada for a marine mammal park experience. Enjoy shows featuring dolphins, sea lions, and parrots. MM 84.2

Visit Dolphin Research Center: Learn about these playful marine mammals at the Dolphin Research Center through interactive exhibits, educational programs, and even witness feeding demonstrations. MM 58.9

Learn about these playful marine mammals at the Dolphin Research Center through interactive exhibits, educational programs, and even witness feeding demonstrations. MM 58.9 Crane Point Hammock Nature Trail: Immerse yourself in a lush tropical hammock forest, home to native plants, towering trees, and fascinating wildlife. There is also a museum of old Florida at Crane Point Hammock. Stretch your legs and see this attraction. MM 50.0

Immerse yourself in a lush tropical hammock forest, home to native plants, towering trees, and fascinating wildlife. There is also a museum of old Florida at Crane Point Hammock. Stretch your legs and see this attraction. MM 50.0 Feed the Tarpon at Robbie’s – Few people have frequented the Florida Keys without stopping to see huge tarpon eating out of people’s hands. This conglomeration of souvenir stores, food stands and charter boats is worth the stop. MM 77.0

There are many more things to do along you day trip to Key West from Miami, but most people don’t spend too much time on their first trip. They are in a hurry to sip a margarita on Duval Street in Key West.

Things To Eat Along the Road to Key West

There must be several hundred bars, restaurants and tiki huts from Key Largo to Key West. We are going to list just a few that may be worth a stop for refreshments, lunch or dinner.

Listed in order in travel order on your Key West day trip –

Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill – Key Largo – Jimmy Johnson’s place (of NFL coaching fame) big tiki hut and bar with decent food. MM 104.0

Key Largo Fisheries – Perhaps one of the best grouper sandwiches we have ever had was here on the waterfront. Off US Route 1 at 1313 Ocean Bay Drive. Turn near MM 100

Worldwide Sportsman & Tiki – While we mentioned this is great shopping, they also have a great Tiki and restaurant on the water behind the huge shopping complex. MM 81.3

The Stuffed Pig – Need some breakfast or lunch?

Try this famous little place in Marathon. Down home style cooking. MM 49.0

The Sunset Grille – Named as one of the best Tiki Bars in Florida, the Sunset Grille is at the base of the Seven Mile Bridge in Marathon. MM 47.1

The No Name Pub – Half the problem is finding this famous Florida Keys Pub. It is near Big Pine Key. You can turn at MM 30.2, after that use your GPS to find No Name Key.

Mangrove Mama’s – If you must stop with 20 miles left to Key West, Mangrove Mama’s is as quirky as the come in the Keys. Lunch or refreshments, you will be there soon! MM 20.0

As we stated, you probably passed another hundred or two place to eat and drink along the drive to Key West from Miami. We have listed just a few places for pit stops along the way.

Some Tips for Your Day Trip to Key West from Miami

The trip is between 3 and 4 hours. We suggest you consider our tips below after making this trip at least two dozen times.

Plan your stops: Research attractions and their opening hours beforehand to make the most of your time.

Research attractions and their opening hours beforehand to make the most of your time. Factor in travel time: Distances between points can be deceiving, so allow ample time for driving and potential stops. Travel is sometimes slow along the Overseas Highway.

Distances between points can be deceiving, so allow ample time for driving and potential stops. Travel is sometimes slow along the Overseas Highway. Embrace spontaneity: Keep an eye out for roadside attractions and unexpected gems that might catch your eye on the journey. There are some unusual places along the way.

Keep an eye out for roadside attractions and unexpected gems that might catch your eye on the journey. There are some unusual places along the way. Support local businesses: Opt for locally owned restaurants, shops, and activities to contribute to the unique character of the Keys.

Remember, the road to Key West is not just about reaching the destination, but about enjoying the journey itself. With its stunning scenery, charming towns, and unexpected delights, it’s an unforgettable experience waiting to be explored.

Key West and MM 0

We won’t cover all the exciting things to look forward to in Key West. We have written about this international destination many times and the links are below.

We think your day trip to Key West from Miami should have been fun, but now you have another whole world of adventure ahead of you in Key West.

Remember, you may have to travel back to Miami so many of the things you may have missed you can catch on your return trip. Have fun and wish we were there, again!

