Steamy Showers and Storms Monday

Monday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning. Showers and storms will develop in the late morning and early afternoon in the east coast metro area and along the Gulf coast in the mid to late afternoon. Much of the activity will be near the Gulf coast, and heavy rain is possible in spots. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sun and some afternoon showers and storms, especially along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies until some showers and storms move in during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday morning will be sunny, but clouds, showers and storms will develop in the mid-afternoon. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet, but since it’s August, that’s not likely to last for long.