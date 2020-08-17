Steamy Showers And Storms Today; Florida Is Tracking The Tropics

Monday features a mostly sunny start, but showers and storms will develop in spots during the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the steamy low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Tuesday will be another August day of good sun in the morning and showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun in the morning and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Look for clouds, showers, and some storms on Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Friday’s forecast includes lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Josephine fell apart on Sunday afternoon, and its remnants are well to the east of the Bahamas. But the hurricane season is ramping up, and we’re watching two waves in the Atlantic. One wave is about 400 miles east of the Windward Islands. It has a medium chance of developing once it reaches the central Caribbean in a few days. Computer models indicate it could eventually enter the Gulf of Mexico, so we’ll watch it closely. The second wave is in the eastern Atlantic It has a medium chance of developing in the central Atlantic during the next several days. We’ll keep a close eye on this one as well.