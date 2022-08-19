Steamy Saturday With Afternoon Storms As Florida Watches The Tropics

Saturday features plenty of sun and some clouds in the morning. Storms will develop in the afternoon. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel like the triple digits again.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with maybe a stray shower in the morning. Look for some afternoon storms on the breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see some showers in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few storms to start. Then look for additional storms and some showers in mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will start with mostly sunny skies, but showers and storms will be back in the mid-afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone Four in the Bay of Campeche has a medium chance of becoming a depression before it reaches the coast of northern Mexico late Saturday night or early Sunday.