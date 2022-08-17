Steamy Florida With Afternoon Showers Thursday

Thursday features lots of hot and steamy sun with mostly afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s, but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Friday will bring plenty of sun in the morning, but showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and into the weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see sunny skies to start and showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and a few storms in spots during the afternoon. Expect a brisk and gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we continue to track an area of showers and storms over Central America. This system is expected to emerge in the Bay of Campeche in a day or so, where it will have a low chance of developing before reaching the Mexican coast.