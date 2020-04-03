Stay Entertained at Home With These Fun Online Activities

Playmeo is a resource of activities, games and learning tools for people of all ages. While most of the high-quality content requires a subscription service, you can get access to lots of free activities too.

The free activities mostly involve small groups of people and can be performed easily at home with simple household items. It has everything from funny, simple games to make you laugh at, to high-energy games to promote exercise, balance and stretching. There are even some educational games thrown in to keep the brain occupied!

Online Bingo

Bingo is no longer a game just for retired pensioners packed into stuffy Bingo halls. Modern technology has revitalized the game and turned it into a fun activity for players of all ages. Online bingo involves exciting themed-games with fast-paced action and big money prizes.

If you’re stuck bored at home you can choose from a range of fun bingo games from these favorite bingo sites for US-based players. Most games require no initial deposit so you can give them a test run without any risk. Enjoy the range of awesome bonus features that online bingo offers, including welcome bonuses up to 100%, trivia questions, 50% reload bonuses, and referrals.

Educational Games for Kids

Keep kids entertained and educated with these exciting science games from ScienceKids. The site features a wide range of activities including experiments, games, quizzes, projects, and videos.

Most of the projects involve simple elements that are available in and around the house, like sun, water, magnets, electricity, plants, and even our own bodies. Kids can choose their favorite science topics, from physics, maths, and chemistry to biology, animals, and plants.

Free Facebook Games to Play with Friends

Facebook offers a wide range of online games that you can play with your friends from all over the world. There are simply traditional games like Scrabble, brainteasing games like Criminal Case, and even sports management games like Top Eleven.

For the card players out there, you can get in on a game of Texas Hold’em Poker complete with some free chips to get you started. Missing the local pool hall? Compete with friends in a highly-stakes game of 8-Ball Pool with realistic physics! Check these and others out at TechBoomers.com

Other Fun Things to Do Online

Watch free documentaries at DocumentaryHeaven.com. Its Top 100 list includes offerings from Louis Theroux, Stephen Hawkings, and Stephen Fry, as well as serial killer exposes, 9/11 films, and food documentaries.

Discover incredible TEDTalks. TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) Talks explore a world of new and exciting ideas from some of the most innovative people around the world. Discover futuristic designs, mindbending new concepts, or simply entertaining performances. Anything goes at TED.com

Check out amazing photos from all over Earth on 9-eyes.com. The site offers a never-ending stream of up-to-date photographs taken by Google Streetview cameras in countries around the world. Sometimes funny, sometimes sad, always fascinating.