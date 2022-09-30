Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Was Concocted In 2003 In The Company’s “Liquid Lab.”

Forget changing leaves, chilly temperatures…these days, nothing ushers in fall quite like the Pumpkin Spice Latte’s return to cafe menus nationwide.
- The largest pumpkin pie ever made was over five feet in diameter and weighed over 350 pounds. It used 80 pounds of cooked pumpkin, 36 pounds of sugar, 12 dozen eggs and took six hours to bake.
- In early colonial times, pumpkins were used as an ingredient for the crust of pies, not the filling.
- Pumpkins were once recommended for removing freckles and curing snake bites.
- The largest pumpkin ever grown weighed 1,140 pounds.
- The Connecticut field variety is the traditional American pumpkin.
- Thomas’ everything bagel clocks in at 53 grams of carbs per serving, which is about as many carbs as you’d find in a large, whole milk, no-whip pumpkin latte at most major chains. (In fact, a Pumpkin Ginger Latte from Caribou Coffee has more than twice as many carbs, clocking in at 127 grams and 710 calories, according to FOX News.)
- According to Starbucks, the Pumpkin Spice Latte was concocted in early in 2003 in the company’s “Liquid Lab.”
- In the course of developing the PSL, the Starbucks research and development team poured espresso shots on top of pumpkin pies, tasting different combinations to determine the best ratio of cinnamon and nutmeg to coffee and steamed milk. But it wasn’t until 2015 that Starbucks started including real pumpkin in the drink
- Pumpkin Spice Lattes debuted in U.S. Starbucks stores before summer unofficially ended. Dunkin’ Donuts and Dairy Queen also rollied out autumnal-flavored specialties. Dunkin’s fall line of pumpkin-flavored beverages and donuts are available now, as is Dairy Queen’s Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.
- Since 2003, Starbucks has sold more than 424 million PSLs in the U.S. alone.
- The PSL has such a cult following that 108,000 people follow the drink—yes, the drink—on Twitter, waiting for clues to its return. It even had a secret Orange Sleeve Society last year, and to this day, it remains the siren-logoed store’s best-selling seasonal drink of all time. More than 200 million have been sold, according to a representative for the brand.
- People tend to spend a $1.14 more in stores when they’re ordering a Pumpkin Spice Latte, according to a study by the NPD Group.
- Starbucks considered naming the latte the “Fall Harvest Latte” before later deciding on “Pumpkin Spice.”
- The word “pumpkin” showed up for the first time in the fairy tale Cinderella. A French explorer in 1584 first called them “gros melons,” which was translated into English as “pompions,” according to History. It wasn’t until the 17th century that they were first referred to as pumpkins.
- The original jack-o’-lanterns were made with turnips and potatoes by the Irish. In England, they used large beets and lit them with embers to ward off evil spirits. Irish immigrants brought their customs to America, but found that pumpkins were much easier to carve.
- Morton, Illinois, calls itself the “Pumpkin Capital of the World.”
- Pumpkin-flavored sales totaled over $414 million in 2017.
- Each pumpkin has about 500 seeds.
- Every single part of a pumpkin is edible.
- Starbucks sells about 20 million Pumpkin Spice Lattes every year. It remains the store’s best-selling seasonal drink of all time. And more than 200 million have been sold worldwide.
- Starbucks PSL is the most popular seasonal drink in the chain’s history. It also has its own Twitter account (called The Real PSL, naturally) with more than 104,000 followers on Twitter.
Sources: