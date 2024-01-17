‘Star Trek’ On Mars? Curiosity Rover Spots Starfleet Symbol On Red Planet

By

Did someone leave a communicator badge lying on Mars?

NASA’s long-running Curiosity rover mission just spotted a familiar shape to “Star Trek” fans: The iconic delta-shaped emblem that Starfleet officers typically wear on their uniforms. Unfortunately, it would be highly illogical to say that a Starfleet landing party walked near Curiosity’s roving grounds, as the image was of a mere Mars rock that just so happens to resemble the “Star Trek” symbol.

The image was originally posted on the Mars Curiosity raw images site provided by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). It was taken with the rover’s left navigation camera on Mars day, or Sol, 4062 of the mission on Jan. 9.

Amateur astronomer Scott Atkinson spotted the Trekkkie symbol and joked about it on X, formerly Twitter. “I bet the Star Trek fans on the @MarsCuriosity team smiled like Cheshire Cats when they saw this new image appear on their screens,” Atkinson posted on Jan. 10, alongside the image and a close-up of the delta sign.

Curiosity landed on Mars on Aug. 5, 2012, and continues to roll on in its long-standing search for the conditions of life on the Red Planet. As a part of that long mission, it is climbing a mountain nicknamed Mount Sharp (or Aeolis Mons) and peering at the layers embedded in it to see how water flowed in the ancient past of Mars.

