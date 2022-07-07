Spearfishing in the Bahamas: A Complete Guide

You don’t have to be a die-hard spearo to hunt underwater in the Bahamas. While this Caribbean paradise can easily spoil any angler, spearfishing in the Bahamas is a real treat. It’s a must-do for any avid fisherman and even nature lovers. And for good reason!

It may seem as though the Bahamas were designed specifically for spearfishing. There are over 700 islands and 2,400 keys (or cays) with a myriad of fish species waiting to be discovered. It’s hard to describe the beauty of the Bahamian underwater world; it’s something you’ll just have to experience yourself.

In this guide, we’ll do our best to prepare you for spearfishing around the Bahamas’ gorgeous reefs so that you get closer to feeling at home on the oceans. So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

What does Bahamas spearfishing look like?

So, is spearfishing legal in the Bahamas? The first thing you need to do know about your Bahamas spearfishing adventure is that any kind of underwater air supply, such as air compressors and scuba gear, isn’t allowed.

In addition to that, using spearguns is also illegal. Your weapon of choice, therefore, is a Hawaiian sling, while hunting itself will include snorkeling or freediving. But this just makes Bahamas spearfishing even more interesting, right?

Normally, freediving takes place near the reefs in waters 30–60 feet deep. Most Bahamas spearfishing charters prefer diving with experienced adults, although you can find guides that work with beginners. Before you begin your trip, the captain will show you how to use the equipment to make sure you have a safe and fun experience.

Bahamas Spearfishing Gear

As we mentioned above, spearguns aren’t allowed in the Bahamas. Instead, you’ll be using either a pole spear or Hawaiian sling, the underwater version of a bow and arrow. Some guides also use a Portuguese sling, although it’s not that common.

Here’s a list of the spearfishing equipment you may need in the Bahamas:

Low volume mask. It’s not uncommon for divers to experience “mask squeeze” at deeper depths, so using a lower volume mask is a good idea. It equalizes the space inside the mask and helps you conserve more air.

Wetsuit. Even though you’ll most likely be diving in warm water, it can get quite chilly when you come back to the boat.

Weight belt. This may sound a bit extra, but a good weight belt actually helps you stay down on the bottom easier and prevents you from floating.

Gloves. Using gloves to protect your hands (and keep them warm, too) is never a bad idea. You don’t necessarily have to purchase a special pair of spearfishing ones – surfing gloves work just fine.

Freediving fins. As you dive deeper into the water, longer freediving fins may help you save energy. Some locals suggest getting anything from quality plastic fins to carbon fiber or fiberglass ones.

A pole spear. A pole spear has a spear and a tip with a rubber sling attached to it.

A Hawaiian sling. As we mentioned earlier, a Hawaiian sling is a good alternative to a pole spear.

Top Bahamas Spearfishing Targets

It’s time to talk about what you can target on your Bahamas spearfishing adventure. There’s a plethora of vibrant fish that are both delicious and nutritious, a great reward for spearos of all levels.

Depending on where you’ll be heading, the list of your potential targets may vary. There are warm coastal waters, coral reefs, wrecks, and deep waters all at your mercy. So, what can you put from your spear to your plate in the Bahamas? Let’s start with the most obvious choice.