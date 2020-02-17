South Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny Monday

The Presidents Day holiday features mostly sunny skies around South Florida, but some afternoon showers will blow through portions of the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches at least until Monday evening. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and a building breeze in the east cost metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for good sun on Thursday, along with afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s again.

A weak front moves in early on Friday, so look for morning lows in the low to mid 60s. Friday will be breezy and partly cloudy along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be cloudy, windy, and showery. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s.