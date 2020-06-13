South Florida Showers And Storms Saturday

Saturday features sun and clouds in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon and lasting into the evening. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with plenty of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon hours. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will bring sun and clouds, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon and lasting into the evening hours. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature sun and clouds along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see lots of clouds. Look for widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun to start and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s again.

The tropics are quiet right now.