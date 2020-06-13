Home Weather South Florida Showers And Storms Saturday

South Florida Showers And Storms Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
file

Saturday features sun and clouds in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon and lasting into the evening.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with plenty of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon hours.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will bring sun and clouds, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon and lasting into the evening hours.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature sun and clouds along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see lots of clouds.  Look for widespread showers and storms in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun to start and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s again.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR