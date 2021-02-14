South Florida Magic School Wins Prestigious Award

Alan Kratish from the South Florida Magic School was presented with the prestigious Discover Magic Golden Key of Excellence for his work in helping to bring fun and magic to over 10,000 students this past summer.

Discover Magic is an international education program specially designed to teach magic to young people. The program provides extraordinary fun that keeps kids engrossed with the Art of Magic while they are socially engaging with their friends and other children their age.

The Discover Magic Awards Ceremony has been a tradition at the organization’s annual conference in Las Vegas since its inception in 2015. Kratish has previously received five-star certification and been recognized for his creative contributions.

This year, to surprise Kratish, rather than presenting the award virtually, the physical plaque was sent to Stephanie Ouellette, with the City of Boca Raton’s Parks & Recreation Dept. who presented Kratish with the award at Sugar Sand Park Community Center.

“We are proud to award Kratish with the Golden Key for South Florida”, said magician Brian South, co-founder of Discover Magic. “We are impressed with the fun and excitement that South Florida Magic School brings their students in addition to the life skills including creativity, confidence, planning and practice that is part of every Discover Magic course.”

Every Discover Magic class features custom made props, Top Secret File Folders that explain Sleight of Hand and magic secrets that use everyday objects. In addition, there are exclusive videos the students can unlock at home with a secret code. The tricks taught are specially designed for small hands and first-time learners.

Since 2015, South Florida Magic School has guided dozens of aspiring young wizards through the Discover Magic program, teaching them important life skills and introducing them to the fun and mystery of prestidigitation.

