South Florida Continues To Watch Tropical Storm Isaias Very Closely.

At midday on Thursday, Isaias was 50 miles southwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and was moving northwest at 20 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour. Winds and rain from Isaias are affecting the Dominican Republic, and the mountains there are expected to weaken the storm later today.

Where the center reforms will play a critical role in Isaias’ future track and strength. The National Hurricane Center’s 11 am Thursday advisory package forecasts a strong tropical storm right off the Atlantic coast of South Florida on Saturday, with tropical storm gusts likely to arrive early on Saturday.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the southeastern and central Bahamas, and a tropical storm watch is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas. As of midday on Thursday, there were no watches or warnings yet for Florida.

We need to be prepared for the effects of a strong tropical storm on Saturday into Sunday — even though there’s some uncertainty at midday on Thursday regarding the future track of Isaias. Be ready to secure anything that might be picked up by a wind gust, and have some time available to put up shutters on Friday, should that become necessary. It will likely be too gusty to put up panel shutters on Saturday morning.

Our weather on Friday features mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers and storms in spots. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 90s — so stay hydrated while you get ready for the storm.

Saturday will be stormy, with at least tropical storm force gusts and periods of heavy downpours. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Gusty winds and periods of showers and storms will linger early on Sunday, with winds and rain gradually tapering off during the day. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will feature sun, clouds, and afternoon showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Look for more of the same on Tuesday — a summertime mix of good sun and some clouds early, followed by afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

As we continue to track the tropics, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing during the next couple of days, before conditions become unfavorable.