Someone Actually Gave Stanley Cups A CT Scan To Find Out Where The Lead Is Located

The lead identified by Lumafield, which is distinguished by the dark red circle on the CT scan, is the lead pellet used by Stanley to solder its cups. Stanley’s tumbler cups feature an inner and outer wall made of stainless steel that is welded together at the rim. Between those walls is a vacuum of insulation, which is what minimizes heat transfer and helps keep your beverage warm or cold.
Stanley says it uses a lead pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the bottom of the cup. The company then covers the lead pellet with a stainless steel disk, the same material used for the rest of the tumbler.
So, what does this CT scan tell us? First, it means that Stanley wasn’t lying: There was only lead at the bottom of the tested cup. But that doesn’t mean that people with Stanley cups are completely safe from lead exposure, which can cause serious health problems for children and adults.