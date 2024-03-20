Someone Actually Gave Stanley Cups A CT Scan To Find Out Where The Lead Is Located

By Jody Serrano / Gizmodo

A CT scan of Stanley’s viral Quencher cup has confirmed what the company has been saying all along: There’s only lead at the bottom of the cup. The lead is covered by a stainless steel cover, which Stanley says makes it “inaccessible to customers.” In the end, though, lead exposure might come down to a matter of luck.

The team at Lumafield, a hardware manufacturing company that makes CT scanners, ran Stanley’s Quencher tumbler through one of their machines last week. While videos of positive results from at-home lead tests (which expert warn can be unreliable) have led to endless speculation over what parts of the cups have lead, Lumafield’s CT scan showed that there was only lead at the bottom of the Stanley Quencher.

The lead identified by Lumafield, which is distinguished by the dark red circle on the CT scan, is the lead pellet used by Stanley to solder its cups. Stanley’s tumbler cups feature an inner and outer wall made of stainless steel that is welded together at the rim. Between those walls is a vacuum of insulation, which is what minimizes heat transfer and helps keep your beverage warm or cold.

Stanley says it uses a lead pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the bottom of the cup. The company then covers the lead pellet with a stainless steel disk, the same material used for the rest of the tumbler.

Stanley uses a lead pellet to create an insulation vacuum in its cups, which is what helps regulate the temperature of your beverage for long periods of time. Image: Courtesy of Lumafield