Home Consumer Someone Actually Gave Stanley Cups A CT Scan To Find Out Where...

Someone Actually Gave Stanley Cups A CT Scan To Find Out Where The Lead Is Located

By
Quartz.com
-
Stanley tumblers have become wildly popular on TikTok and Twitter, with consumers posting frenzied videos of shoppers desperate for the cult objects. (Stanley)

By Jody Serrano / Gizmodo

A CT scan of Stanley’s viral Quencher cup has confirmed what the company has been saying all along: There’s only lead at the bottom of the cup. The lead is covered by a stainless steel cover, which Stanley says makes it “inaccessible to customers.” In the end, though, lead exposure might come down to a matter of luck.

The team at Lumafield, a hardware manufacturing company that makes CT scanners, ran Stanley’s Quencher tumbler through one of their machines last week. While videos of positive results from at-home lead tests (which expert warn can be unreliable) have led to endless speculation over what parts of the cups have lead, Lumafield’s CT scan showed that there was only lead at the bottom of the Stanley Quencher.

The lead identified by Lumafield, which is distinguished by the dark red circle on the CT scan, is the lead pellet used by Stanley to solder its cups. Stanley’s tumbler cups feature an inner and outer wall made of stainless steel that is welded together at the rim. Between those walls is a vacuum of insulation, which is what minimizes heat transfer and helps keep your beverage warm or cold.

Stanley says it uses a lead pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the bottom of the cup. The company then covers the lead pellet with a stainless steel disk, the same material used for the rest of the tumbler.

The red dot in the CT scan represents the lead pellet used to seal the vacuum insulation layer in Stanley’s popular Quencher model. (Image: Courtesy of Lumafield)
A breakdown of the lead at the bottom of the Stanley Quencher.
Stanley uses a lead pellet to create an insulation vacuum in its cups, which is what helps regulate the temperature of your beverage for long periods of time.
Image: Courtesy of Lumafield

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.

Quartz.com
We believe companies should solve real problems without creating new ones. The global economy must be as inclusive as it is innovative, balance financial incentives with the needs of our planet, and elevate leaders who act with integrity, empathy, and foresight. Quartz was founded in 2012 to be the greatest ally and resource for purpose-driven professionals in search of these new approaches to business. Our journalists around the world produce smart and insightful analysis of the global economy. We help our readers discover new industries, new markets, and new ways of doing business that are more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR