Some Quick Takes On The 2020 Volkswagen Passat

Building on the success of the current generation’s combination of copious amounts of interior space, creature comforts, and Volkswagen’s signature fun-to-drive nature, the new 2020 Passat offers more of what matters—bolder design, upgraded technology, and enhanced access to convenience and driver-assistance features.

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat is available in four trim levels. Pricing starts at $22,995 MSRP for the Passat S with the standard 2.0T engine and 6-speed automatic transmission. Destination for all Passat models is $920.

Exterior

For 2020, the Passat’s sheetmetal has been redesigned, giving the car a much bolder look. The sophisticated design, which carries only the roof panel from the previous car, lends the Passat a simplified elegance that helps it stand out from the rest of the midsize sedan competitors, with a straightened greenhouse and a coupe-like roofline.

Slim headlights and a dominant grille give the 2020 Passat a focused, expressive face. The powerful promise of the front end is supported by an elegant and dynamic side treatment that features a strong Tornado line.

Standard 17-inch ten-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels and 215/55R17 tires give the car a more dynamic stance, while SEL models come shod with 18-inch five-spoke two tone wheels and 235/45/R18 rubber.

R-Line® models take the basic design and up the ante. The more aggressive front end treatment features a unique bumper with C-signature air intakes in gloss black and adds vertical chrome stripes to the grille. From the side, R-line models are distinguished by badging on the flitzer and black window surrounds. At the back, a rear diffuser and rear spoiler add a sporty touch. R-Line models feature striking 19-inch, two-tone, five-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels shod with 235/40R19 rubber.

Standard LED head- and taillights help the car stand out from the crowd and enhance the modern design. Passat SEL trims are further equipped with Volkswagen’s Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) with range control and cornering lights. A power-tilt-and-slide sunroof is standard equipment on Passat R-Line and SEL, and is optional on SE models. Prominent Passat badging, that runs the width of the decklid, finishes the car with a premium look. The Passat is available in six colors—Pure White, Reflex Silver, Platinum Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Aurora Red Chroma, and Tourmaline Blue.

The 2020 Passat remains a generously-proportioned four-door sedan. Nose to tail, it measures 193.6 inches and features a 110.4-inch wheelbase and 72.2-inch width, which allows for an exceptional 39.1 inches of rear-seat legroom. Thanks to a sophisticated overall package of aerodynamic design features, the 2020 Passat manages a low coefficient of drag (.29).

Interior

Like the exterior, the redesigned interior conveys sophistication and quality.

The new cockpit incorporates a horizontal design that emphasizes the interior space; the concept is prominently illustrated by a long horizontal element that stretches the length of the dashboard, incorporating the air vents and framing a new, more contemporary instrument panel.

Below, a new trapezoidal center display for the infotainment system is housed in glass, updating the look and furthering the upscale ambience.

Despite its new coupe-like styling, the 2020 Passat offers the same cabin space that helped make the outgoing model popular. Here, comfort continues to be a key strength.